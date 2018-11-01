The November/December 2018 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Read these articles online:
- Science and Technology Revolutionize the Customer Experience
- Best Practices for Surviving a Ransomware Attack
- Telemarketing Appointment Setting Best Practices—Part 1
- From the Publisher: Are You a Call Center or a Contact Center?
- Vendor Profile: Szeto Technologies
- Ask Kathy: Develop the Habit of Monitoring and Coaching—Part 1
- Fill Your Contact Center Seats with Passion, Not Just People!
- Important Forecasting Considerations for Inbound Contact Solutions
- PCI Scope Reduction Can Save Tens of Thousands of Dollars Per Year
- Why Call Centers Are Important for Your Branding Strategy
[Connections Magazine is proudly published by Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc, Peter Lyle DeHaan, editor.]
