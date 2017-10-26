The November/December 2017 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Read these articles online:
- AI: On the Right Path but not Yet Real
- From the Publisher: Will Customer Service Chatbots Ruin the Contact Center?
- Choices and Consequences
- Ask Kathy: Outbound Script Writing Principals
- Three Steps to Ensure Live Chat Agents Support Your Brand Identity
- Vendor Profile: Szeto Technologies
- Top Ten Reasons Call Center Coaching Fails to Improve Customer Experience and Employee Morale and Performance
- Are Insurance Call Centers Putting Customer Data at Risk?
Connections Magazine is proudly published by Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc, Peter L. DeHaan, editor.
