The May 2022 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

AI is Transforming Contact Centers, by Donna Fluss

AI technology has already demonstrated its ability to improve productivity and reduce costs in contact centers while delivering benefits to customers and employees alike . . . read more >>

From the Publisher: Embrace SaaS Flexibility, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

Tap SaaS to maximize outcomes. Using internet provided services for your call center provides many advantages. It is affordable, scalable, and portable. It’s always up to date . . . read more >>

Vendor Profile on Amtelco

As Amtelco grows they remain committed to developing innovative technology solutions to streamline communications and increase efficiency for their clients . . . read more >>

Veterans: An Untapped Pool with Rich Skill Set,

Countering the great resignation with niche recruiting—of Veterans. The reward for a concerted effort to target niche veteran candidates is a dedicated, loyal workforce . . . read more >>

Talent, Tech, and TAS

Leverage cloud-based automation tools to help your team deliver exceptional results and pursue actionable customer insight that allows them to work smarter, more coherently, without waiting for another hire to arrive . . . read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Learn How to Handle Irate Customers, by John Tschohl

When you successfully handle irate customers and their complaints, you will be rewarded with a satisfied customer who will be loyal to you and your organization . . . read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Call Center Burnout: A Personal Story of Truth and Admission, by A Call Center Veteran

Discover a wise approach to effectively deal with burnout in this firsthand account from an call center industry veteran . . . read more >>

Industry News

Send us your call center news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

Classified Ads of opportunities for you.

Marketplace Directory of leading Contact Center Vendors.

About Connections Magazine

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, sent at no cost to qualified readers at call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, phone answering services, and telemessaging companies.



For more information, contact us.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...