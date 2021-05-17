The May 2021 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

Paying Attention to Agent Well-Being Will Improve Your Brand by Donna Fluss

From the Publisher: The Benefits of Home-Based Call Center Agents, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

Vendor Profile on Amtelco

5 Techniques to Optimize Agent Productivity and Reduce Attrition in a Remote Workforce by Greg Hanover and Tricia Yankovich

How to Keep Remote Agents Engaged by Jennifer Lee

Components of Successful Outbound and Inbound Telemarketing Training by Claire Coffman

The Modern Contact Center by Aakash Kumar

Ten Years Ago: The Bilingual Call Center by Sandip Sen

Twenty Years Ago: Personalize Your Business with a Monthly Newsletter by Doug Lindsey

