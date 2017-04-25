The May/June 2017 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Read these articles online:
- The Power of Conversation
- From the Publisher: A Failure to Serve
- Ask Kathy: How Do I Handle a Premature Objection of “I’m Not Interested?
- IVR Optimization Improves Service and Reduces Costs
- Connecting on an Outbound B2B Sales Call
- Vendor Profile: American Tel-A-Systems (Amtelco)
- Five Customer Service Pain Points a UC Solution Can Solve
- Managing Your Workforce Management Strategy
- Ruminations on Cloud-Based Contact Center Technologies
- Ten Tips to Create Inbound Telemarketing Incentives That Work
[Connections Magazine is proudly published by Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc, Peter L. DeHaan, editor.]
Save
Save
Save
Save