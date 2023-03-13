The March 2023 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

Making Contact Centers More Secure, by Donna Fluss

Contact center agents must balance their primary job of delivering a great customer experience with real world security threats. . . . read more >>

From the Publisher: Artificial Intelligence in the Call Center by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

There are three responses when it comes to implementing artificial intelligence in your call center operation. . . . read more >>

Contact Center Software Boosts Agent Productivity

Selecting the right technology helps simplify agents’ workflow while increasing their productivity and job satisfaction. . . . read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Why Traditional Methods For Motivating Salesforce Don’t Work by Joe Laipple

Tips to find new and successful ways to motivate your salesforce to deliver exceptional performance. . . . read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Don’t Put the Technology Cart Before the Horse, by Eric Miller

Thoughts on the effective implementation of technology in the call center. . . . read more >>

