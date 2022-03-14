The March 2022 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

Why Customers Want an Omnichannel Experience, by Megan Hottman

An omnichannel experience can be the secret sauce to earning your customer’s loyalty, whether a start-up or a market leader. . . . read more >>

From the Publisher: Call Center Work-at-Home Opportunities, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

Make sure to make the most of work-at-home opportunities to best staff your call center, maintain a qualified workforce, and serve your callers. . . . read more >>

12 Metrics You Need to Know to Hit Your Sales Goals, by A.J. Windle

It’s time to set new sales goals using these metrics to measure your path or your teams’ path to hit your sales objectives. . . . read more >>

Appointment Setting Versus Lead Generation, by Shaun Thompson

Executing appointment setting lead generation campaigns is vital in achieving your sales target. . . . read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Quality Redesign to Drive Business Success, by Linda DubaEmploy these principles to avoid a bumpy ride and guide your contact center to gain the utmost value. . . . read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Managers Need to Be Coaches, by David Saxby

A manager with strong coaching abilities can be invaluable in retaining and motivating your employees and helping them develop their skills. . . . read more >>

Industry News

Send us your call center news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

Classified Ads of opportunities for you.

Marketplace Directory of leading Contact Center Vendors.

About Connections Magazine

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, sent at no cost to qualified readers at call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, phone answering services, and telemessaging companies.



For more information, contact us.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...