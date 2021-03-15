The March 2021 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

The Future is Human: Tapping Video Technology as a Call Center Solution by Craig RadfordThe future of call centers is multi-dimensional. Cloud-based computing and video calling can be a momentous change agent. . . . read more >>

From the Publisher: A Vast Repository of Call Center Industry Articles, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhDRead over 1,600 call center industry articles, spanning three decades, available from Connections Magazine. . . . read more >>

Guest Column: 6 Tips to Improve Your Call Center’s Brand on Social Media by Vince VitaleEvery call center needs a social media plan, but if you don’t have one in place, don’t despair. This article will get you started. . . . read more >>

5 Reasons to Implement Call Center Scripting by AmtelcoWhen it’s time to choose a call center scripting program, look for software that’s easy to edit and integrates with other systems for further efficiency and accuracy. . . . read more >>

How Outsource Telemarketing Can Help Franchises Grow by Steve KornA well-planned outsourced telemarketing effort, for both inbound and outbound, can benefit any B2B franchise organization. . . . read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Top Ten Call Center Best Practices to Improve FCR by Mike DesmaraisImplement these top ten best practices, and you’ll soon begin improving your call center’s FCR. . . . read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Streamlining Your Business by Nina FernandesStreamline your outsource call center to make it more profitable while increasing your service level and decreasing staff turnover. . . . read more >>

Marketplace Directory of leading Contact Center Vendors.

Classified Ads of opportunites for you.

Industry News

Send us your call center news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

About Connections Magazine

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, sent at no cost to qualified readers at call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, phone answering services, and telemessaging companies.



For more information, email Peter DeHaan

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...