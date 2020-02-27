The March/April 2020 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Read these articles online:
- Balancing Patient Care with Data Security and Privacy
- From the Publisher: Responding to Call Traffic Fluctuations
- Ask Kathy: A Concise Guide for Outsourcing Success, Part 2
- Vision 2020
- Use Telehealth to Extend Healthcare and Save Money
- How Telephone Triage Call Centers Can Help Reduce Physician Burnout
- Build Robust Customer Relationships by Being Proactive
- Don’t Compromise on Security When Selecting a Vendor
- Mitigating Medical Call Center Risk
- Cyber Security and HIPAA in a Medical Contact Center
- Why You’re Not Getting the Most from Your Training Dollars