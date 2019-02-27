The March/April 2019 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Read these articles online:
- Consider Contact Center Improvements When Patient Satisfaction Matters
- From the Publisher: Is Your Call Center Ready for Anything?
- Ask Kathy: A Successful Telephone Presentation
- What Does an Optimal Customer Experience with a Call Center Look Like?
- Seven Tips to Minimize Risk and Improve the Patient Experience
- Four Steps to Minimize Risk in a Healthcare Call Center
- Cloud-Based ACDs and Dialers Come of Age
- Telemarketing Appointment Setting Best Practices: Part 2
- Hiring and Training CSRs for Digital Contact Center Work
- Three Pieces of Key Information Your Call Center Is Missing Without Machine Learning
- The Ultimate Call Center Service for Contractors
[Connections Magazine is proudly published by Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc, Peter Lyle DeHaan, editor.]
