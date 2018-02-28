The March/April 2018 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
- Three Major Benefits of a Medical Call Center Partnership
- Three Options for Setting up a Nurse Advice Line
- The Healthcare Call Center’s Role in Reducing Hospital Readmissions
- From the Publisher:The Call Center Can Save Healthcare
- Apocalyptic Forecasts and the Contact Center
- Ask Kathy: Why Telemarketing Programs Fail, Part 2
- Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery: Hope for the Best but Prepare for The Worst
- How to Stay Positive in the Telemarketing Services Industry
- How Secure Is Your Contact Center?
- Six Omnichannel Trends Disrupting Customer Service in 2018
[Connections Magazine is proudly published by Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc, Peter L. DeHaan, editor.]
