The July 2023 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Feature Content:
Knowledge Management Will Enhance CX, by Donna Fluss
Today’s knowledge management solutions apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to make them much easier to use and maintain. . . . read more >>
From the Publisher: 7 Tips to Conduct Engaging Customer Surveys, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD
Discover seven essential tips to conduct engaging customer surveys that will drive your business, inform decision making, and increase profits. . . . read more >>
Vendor Profile: Startel Vendor Profile 2023
Discover why Startel customers depend on solutions and services to increase efficiencies, identify opportunities, and communicate 24/7. . . . read more >>
Guest Column: Improve Agent Performance and Customer Satisfaction with Analytics, by Kevin Beale
Automated call analysis can evaluate agent performance, positively impacting the day-to-day call center operations and the bottom line. . . . read more >>
3 Cost-Effective Tips for Brands Looking to Boost Customer Experience, by Rei Kasai
Implementing innovative technology, engaging with customers on their terms, and investing in employees will boost the customer experience (CX). . . . read more >>
Integrating ChatGPT with Advanced Answering Service Platforms, by Michael C. McMillan
The collaboration between ChatGPT and answering service platforms promises to revolutionize the industry by leveraging the power of AI. . . . read more >>
Ten Years Ago: 7 Ways to Keep Young Sales Reps from Crashing and Burning, by Lance Cooper
Building a productive sales team from millennial candidates requires paying attention to recruiting and coaching. . . . read more >>
Twenty Years Ago: Effective Employee Management Begins Before You Hire, by Joseph Sefcik
We’ll be more effective managers if we focus on selecting the right people to hire, which requires an effective selection process. . . . read more >>
Industry News
Send us your call center articles and news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.
Marketplace Directory: Connections Magazine listing of leading Contact Center Vendors
About Connections Magazine
Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, and telephone answering services.
For more information, contact us.