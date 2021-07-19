The July 2021 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

Top 5 Competencies for Outsource Call Center Agents by JoAnna Montgomery

If you can’t find experienced agents, use this list of competencies to look for as you hire staff. . . . read more >>

From the Publisher: Create Sticky Customer Service in Your Call Center, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

Customer service isn’t a once-and-done effort. It takes ongoing focus to truly meet customer expectations. The new book Sticky Customer Service provides key insights. . . . read more >>

Vendor Profile on Startel

Last year Startel realized unprecedented opportunity for innovation and growth. Discover the strides they made during a challenging time to better serve their customers. . . . read more >>

Happy Employees Mean Happier Customers by Patrick Gilbert

Focus on making employees happy, and in turn, they will make your customers happy. . . . read more >>

Current Status of Speech (and Text) Analytics by Donna Fluss

Applying Interaction analytics (IA) solutions to improve the performance of contact centers is valuable and will result in a payback within 2–3 years, when used properly.. . . . read more >>

Transform Voice of Customer Insights with Artificial Intelligence Powered Speech Analytics by Matt Rocco and Jim Iyoob

Make artificial intelligence and speech analytics, the two most revolutionizing technologies of this time, integral parts of your contact center quality monitoring. . . . read more >>

How Call Center Service Providers Impact Customer Experience by Megan Fallis

Call center service providers need an uncompromised focus on customer experience to see change, because behind every phone call, email, chat, or text there is a customer. . . . read more >>

Top 5 Call Center Software Must-Have Features in 2021 by April Forer

Call center software plays a critical role in operating a successful business. Choosing the right features will streamline operations and help meet the challenges you face. . . . read more >>

The Costly Impact of Unanswered Outbound Calls on Call Centers by Krishna Korlepara

Learn how to make it possible for the enterprise and call center to reach its customers for the conversations that are too important to miss. . . . read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Filling Your Call Center with Proactive, Self-Reliant Agents by Luis Echevarria

When you provide agents with the best tools to do their job, the outcome is the best product for your call center and your clients.. . . . read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Are You Mining the Gold from Your Clients? by David Saxby

Customers want someone to listen to them, to treat them with respect, and to show them some appreciation. . . . read more >>

Industry News

Send us your call center news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

Marketplace Directory of leading Contact Center Vendors.

Classified Ads of opportunites for you.

About Connections Magazine

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, sent at no cost to qualified readers at call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, phone answering services, and telemessaging companies.



For more information, email Peter DeHaan

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...