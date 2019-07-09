The July/August 2019 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Read these articles online:
- The Ten Commandments of Creating Lifetime Customers
- From the Publisher: How to Enhance the Customer Experience
- Ask Kathy: Overcoming Call Reluctance, Part Two
- Three Hosted Services Considerations
- Vendor Profile: OnviSource
- Business Valuations: Three Situations When You Might Not Need One
- Combatting the Top Reasons for Agent Churn
- Five Call Center Improvements Patients Say Would Improve Healthcare Experiences
- Five Website Features That May Be Working Against You
- How to Write an Outbound Telemarketing Script
- Top Tips for Beginning Telemarketers
- Understanding the Importance of Decision Triggers in Selling to Your Prospects