The July/August 2018 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Read these articles online:
- Automation Success Requires Human Involvement
- Artificial Intelligence and the Call Center
- How to Make Good Training Great in a High-Turnover Industry
- From the Publisher: Chatbots Should Learn from the Errors of IVR
- Vendor Profile: OnviSource
- Ask Kathy: Why Telemarketing Programs Fail, Part Four
- 20 Essential Questions for B2B Lead Qualification
- Why Customer Experience Is a Long-Term Investment
- The Key Differentiator
[Connections Magazine is proudly published by Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc, Peter L. DeHaan, editor.]
