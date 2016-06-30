The Jul/Aug 2016 Issue of Connections Magazine

The July/August 2016 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Read these articles online:
- Do You Have a Call Center or a Relationship Center?
- Let’s Be Honest About Omnichannel
- Seven Steps to Successful Sales Calls
- Outsourced Telemarketing: Data Collection Best Practices
- What Metrics Are You Using for Multichannel Support?
- Vendor Spotlight on OnviSource
- The Growing Risks in Cross-Border Telemarketing
- Looking Ahead
- North America Outsourcing Call Center Director
[Connections Magazine is proudly published by Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc, Peter L. DeHaan, editor.]
