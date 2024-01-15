The January 2024 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

From the Publisher: 5 Tips for Agent Customer Service Success, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

Some people think working in a call center is easy because they like to talk. But that doesn’t guarantee agent success… read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Call Centers are Helping the Economy to Rebound, by Robin Vaughn

The teleservices outsourcing industry is having a significant impact on the current economic recovery…read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Are Remote Agents in your Staffing Future, by Penny Reynolds

One of the most critical steps in making and receiving customer calls is deciding not just how many agents will be needed, but what type of staffing solution will be used…read more >>

Industry News

We thank all our sponsors and are pleased to announce the addition of Shooster Holdings and Kauneonga. Welcome to Connections Magazine!

Send us your call center articles and news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

