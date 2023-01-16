The January 2023 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

Contact Center Pain Points: Tips for Improving Processes or Adopting New Technology, submitted by SingleComm

Process-improving technology is a must for contact centers to stay competitive putting new technologies to use can mean growing pains. . . read more >>

From the Publisher: Developing Your Callback Strategy by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

Calling customers back when you’re busy is a feature consumers increasingly expect call centers to offer. . . read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Breaking Bad Habits: How to Create Change That Sticks, by Joe Laipple

To breaking bad habits, start now in taking these keys steps to move you down the path to the long-term changes you desire. . . read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Errors and Omissions Insurance Case Study: Alarm Monitoring, by Laura McCormick

A claim scenario involving teleservices companies, based on combining facts from actual claims. . . read more >>

Industry News

Send us your call center news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

Classified Ads of opportunities for you.

Marketplace Directory of leading Contact Center Vendors.

About Connections Magazine

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, sent at no cost to qualified readers at call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, phone answering services, and telemessaging companies.



For more information, contact us.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...