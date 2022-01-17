The January 2022 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

The Next Act for Contact Center Transformation, by Donna Fluss Companies must make enhancements and investments, as a starting point, or find themselves with unhappy (and fewer) customers and challenged to find good candidates to staff their contact centers. . . . read more >>

From the Publisher: Look Forward to Embrace the New Year, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

Embrace this year with an enlightened, optimistic perspective, believing that you have the potential to make it an amazing year. . . . read more >>

Telemarketing Laws: An Auditors Perspective, by Rich Hamilton

It’s risky when companies don’t take telemarketing laws seriously. The litigation or millions in fines could put you out of business. . . read more >>

Complying With the Latest Telemarketing Rules, by Angela Garfinkel

Know the key telemarketing rules and regulation changes that occurred in 2021. Conduct a thorough review to make sure you comply. . . . read more >>

Ten Years Ago: The Future of the Call Center Industry by Clinton Fitch

Check out the prognostications from ten years ago to see what the industry has achieved and then build upon it. . . . read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: What Makes Your Company Different and Better, by David Saxby

With increased competition and greater choices available to customers, follow these strategies to retain existing clients and attract new ones. . . . read more >>

Industry News

Send us your call center news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

Marketplace Directory of leading Contact Center Vendors.

Classified Ads of opportunites for you.

About Connections Magazine

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, sent at no cost to qualified readers at call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, phone answering services, and telemessaging companies.



For more information, email Peter DeHaan

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...