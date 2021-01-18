The January 2021 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry

Feature Content:

Telesales Best Practices: Three Tips to Improve Telesales Training by Angela Garfinkel

Do you want better telesales results? Put these three training tips into practice to produce better outcomes. . . . read more >>

From the Publisher: Welcome to Connections Magazine 3.0, by Peter Lyle DeHaan, PhD

The call center industry will help our world successfully embrace what lies before us. And Connections Magazine will be there every step. . . . read more >>

Improve Hiring Results with Blind Auditions by Donna West

If you desire employee longevity for your call center, seek nontraditional applicants who appreciate the opportunity to work from home. . . . read more >>



2020 Contact Center Retrospective by Donna Fluss

To move thoughtfully into the digital future, embrace these six positive megatrends that emerged during the past year. . . . read more >>

How AI-Powered Technologies Can Help Reduce Contact Center Agent Burnout by Seb Reeve

Discover how AI-powered technologies and tools can reduce agent burnout, which will contribute to a healthier bottom line. . . . read more >>

Ten Years Ago: Using Incentives in the Contact Center: Five Tips for Success by Peggy Carlaw

Here are five tips to keep in mind when you’re creating a new incentive program or overhauling an existing one. . . . read more >>

Twenty Years Ago: Due Diligence Check List: Don’t Get Nipped in the Bud, by Lisa Olson

Don’t overlook these insider tips when purchasing a company. . . . read more >>

Marketplace Directory of leading Contact Center Vendors.

Classified Ads of opportunites for you.

Industry News

Send us your call center news for consideration in the next issue of Connections Magazine.

About Connections Magazine

Connections Magazine is the premier publication for the call center industry, providing news and information for call centers, sent at no cost to qualified readers at call centers, contact centers, teleservice agencies, phone answering services, and telemessaging companies.



For more information, email Peter DeHaan

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...