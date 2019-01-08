The January/February 2019 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Read these articles online:
- 2019 Annual Buyers Guide
- From the Publisher: Our Seventeenth Annual Buyers Guide
- Ignoring Lessons from the Past
- The Year Ahead: Call Center Trends of 2019
- Vendor Profile: nSolve
- Ask Kathy: Develop the Habit of Monitoring and Coaching—Part 2
- Surviving the Storm
- Three Ways for Contact Centers to Maintain Post-Holiday Momentum
[Connections Magazine is proudly published by Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc, Peter Lyle DeHaan, editor.]
