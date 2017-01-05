The Jan/Feb 2017 Issue of Connections Magazine

The January/February 2017 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Read these articles online:
- Make Training a Priority This Year
- From the Publisher: Answering the Call Is Just the First Step
- Guest Column: Take Care of the People Who Take Care of Your Call Center
- Ask Kathy: Professional Telephone Skills
- Vendor Profile: Startel/Professional Teledata – Delivering on the Promise
- 2017 Call Center Buyers Guide
- Determining Most Important KPIs for Your OutboundCampaign
- Four Major Cloud Deployment Models
- How to Solve the Attrition Problem
[Connections Magazine is proudly published by Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc, Peter L. DeHaan, editor.]
Save
Save
Save