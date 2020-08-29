Looking for a Call Center?

Are You Looking to Hire a Call Center?

MAP Communications Inc

840 Greenbrier Circle

Chesapeake, VA 23320, USA

www.mapcommunications.com

Contact: Karen Oluwabusola, SVP, at 800-955-9888 or kareno@mapcommunications.com

Services: Inbound, Outbound

Vertical Markets: Healthcare

Healthcare Services: Medical Answering Service, Telephone Triage, Physician Referral, Appointment-Setting and Reminder

MAP Communications is a telephone answering service for hospitals, doctors, and physicians.

Quality Contact Solutions, Inc.

808 4th Street

Aurora, NE 68818, USA

www.qualitycontactsolutions.com

Contact: Angela Garfinkel, Owner, at 866-963-2889.

Services: Inbound, Outbound, Email, Text Chat

Vertical Markets: Healthcare, Education, Radio, Energy, Publications

Quality Contact Solutions provides outsourced telemarketing and call center solutions that achieve sales results. They specialize in business to business telemarketing sales.

Call 4 Health

2855 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA

www.call4health.com

Contact: Bryan Weinstein, VP business development, at 561-994-3334 x1550 or bweinstein@call4health.com

Multilingual: English, Spanish

Vertical Markets: Healthcare

Healthcare Services: Medical Answering Service, Telephone Triage, Appointment-Setting and Reminder, Physician Referral

Other Healthcare Services: Post discharge follow-up, transitional care, remote hospital switchboard, seminar and event registration

Call 4 Health offers call center services exclusively to the medical and healthcare industry nationwide. They provide professional and accurate virtual call center services and physician answering service for medical practices and hospitals. In addition to their hospital call center services, they also specialize in nurse triage service, physician referral service, disaster preparedness support, medical answering service, and appointment reminder notification twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

Answer United

2015 W Crosstown Pkwy

Kalamazoo, MI 49008, USA

www.answerunited.com

Contact: Scott Gignac, president, at 800-937-5900 or sales@answerunited.com

Services: Inbound, Email, Text, Chat

Vertical Markets: Healthcare

Healthcare Services: Medical Answering Service, Appointment-Setting and Reminder

Answer United has been a leader in the telephone answering and call center industry for over forty years. They provide old-fashioned service through modern technology.

Specialty Answering Service

1006 W 9th Ave Ste 150

King of Prussia, PA 19406, USA

www.specialtyansweringservice.net

Contact: Nicolas D’Alleva, business owner, at 888-532-4794 or ndalleva@specialtyansweringservice.net

Services: Inbound, Outbound, Email, Text Chat

Multilingual: English, Spanish

Vertical Markets: Healthcare

Healthcare Services: Medical Answering Service, Appointment-Setting and Reminder

Specialty is a global provider of telephone answering services, including order processing and appointment-setting services, inbound and outbound telemarketing, survey response, and outsourced customer service.

Voice Link of Columbus, Inc

4802 Cargo Court

Columbus, Ga 31907, USA

www.yourvoicelink.com

Contact: JoAnn Fussell CFO, CPA, at 800-262-2799 or joann@yourvoicelink.com; Mark Slatter COO, at 800-262-2799 or mark@yourvoicelink.com

Services: Medical Answering Service and Appointment Scheduling

Other Services: Secure Communication App for your office to use

Our secure app allows the Doctor to do their dictation into their cell phone and can download the message into the patient electronic medical records.

