Looking for a Call Center?

MAP Communications Inc
840 Greenbrier Circle
Chesapeake, VA 23320, USA
www.mapcommunications.com
Contact: Karen Oluwabusola, SVP, at 800-955-9888 or kareno@mapcommunications.com
Services: Inbound, Outbound
Vertical Markets: Healthcare
Healthcare Services: Medical Answering Service, Telephone Triage, Physician Referral, Appointment-Setting and Reminder
MAP Communications is a telephone answering service for hospitals, doctors, and physicians.
Quality Contact Solutions, Inc.
808 4th Street
Aurora, NE 68818, USA
www.qualitycontactsolutions.com
Contact: Angela Garfinkel, Owner, at 866-963-2889.
Services: Inbound, Outbound, Email, Text Chat
Vertical Markets: Healthcare, Education, Radio, Energy, Publications
Quality Contact Solutions provides outsourced telemarketing and call center solutions that achieve sales results. They specialize in business to business telemarketing sales.
Call 4 Health
2855 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA
www.call4health.com
Contact: Bryan Weinstein, VP business development, at 561-994-3334 x1550 or bweinstein@call4health.com
Multilingual: English, Spanish
Vertical Markets: Healthcare
Healthcare Services: Medical Answering Service, Telephone Triage, Appointment-Setting and Reminder, Physician Referral
Other Healthcare Services: Post discharge follow-up, transitional care, remote hospital switchboard, seminar and event registration
Call 4 Health offers call center services exclusively to the medical and healthcare industry nationwide. They provide professional and accurate virtual call center services and physician answering service for medical practices and hospitals. In addition to their hospital call center services, they also specialize in nurse triage service, physician referral service, disaster preparedness support, medical answering service, and appointment reminder notification twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.
Answer United
2015 W Crosstown Pkwy
Kalamazoo, MI 49008, USA
www.answerunited.com
Contact: Scott Gignac, president, at 800-937-5900 or sales@answerunited.com
Services: Inbound, Email, Text, Chat
Vertical Markets: Healthcare
Healthcare Services: Medical Answering Service, Appointment-Setting and Reminder
Answer United has been a leader in the telephone answering and call center industry for over forty years. They provide old-fashioned service through modern technology.
Specialty Answering Service
1006 W 9th Ave Ste 150
King of Prussia, PA 19406, USA
www.specialtyansweringservice.net
Contact: Nicolas D’Alleva, business owner, at 888-532-4794 or ndalleva@specialtyansweringservice.net
Services: Inbound, Outbound, Email, Text Chat
Multilingual: English, Spanish
Vertical Markets: Healthcare
Healthcare Services: Medical Answering Service, Appointment-Setting and Reminder
Specialty is a global provider of telephone answering services, including order processing and appointment-setting services, inbound and outbound telemarketing, survey response, and outsourced customer service.
Voice Link of Columbus, Inc
4802 Cargo Court
Columbus, Ga 31907, USA
www.yourvoicelink.com
Contact: JoAnn Fussell CFO, CPA, at 800-262-2799 or joann@yourvoicelink.com; Mark Slatter COO, at 800-262-2799 or mark@yourvoicelink.com
Services: Medical Answering Service and Appointment Scheduling
Other Services: Secure Communication App for your office to use
Our secure app allows the Doctor to do their dictation into their cell phone and can download the message into the patient electronic medical records.
