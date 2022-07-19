What’s the Future of Virtual Reality Simulation in Call Center Training?

By Jim Iyoob

In this booming high-tech era, technology is disrupting and optimizing different business processes. From just being a discussion on the coffee table and brainstorming session, virtual reality (VR) simulation is now becoming a real-life application for call center training.

Initially this technology was expensive, and usage was underwhelming. However, with increased demand in VR devices, technology is getting cheaper and efforts are improving virtual reality simulation to make it more useful.

For call center trainers, it’s crucial to reinvent continuously and adopt new skills while simultaneously coaching their teams. This not only helps the trainers themselves but also plays a key role in the organization’s success. Virtual reality gives contact center trainers an opportunity to increase self-awareness, develop new skills, adapt to different situations, evaluate their performance, and identify growth opportunities.

How Does Virtual Reality Simulation Work?

Virtual reality creates real-life business situations where the brain and body feel they’re in an actual world. Users are part of this virtual world experience through VR wearable devices such as headsets or glasses to encounter real-life challenges. The virtual reality system incorporates training modules that prepares leaders by testing them in a virtual world, with a similar-to-real-life application.

Hence, the trainers learn and evolve to fulfill their duties and meet the organization’s expectations. As a result, trainers get a hands-on experience in the virtual world, before tackling challenges in the real world.

How Does Virtual Reality Simulation Help in Call Center Training?

For a long time, the true potential of virtual reality simulation went unnoticed, especially in contact center training. VR empowers trainers by allowing them to practice and handle difficult conversations in the virtual world, something which isn’t possible in a classroom. Once they decide on their scenario online, they can put on a wearable VR headset to get into the simulation and practice any situation.

As businesses are getting tech-savvy, it is the right time to make room for virtual reality. So, let’s take a deep dive into different areas where virtual reality simulation enhances contact center training.

Improve Soft Skills

Soft skills are the core of training and development. Without proper soft skills, workplace functioning gets affected. With virtual reality simulation, call center trainers can assess and practice their soft skills. They can experience different circumstances such as mentoring and motivating team members, giving performance reviews to the team and appreciating excellent work. Virtual reality simulation makes it easy for call center trainers to evaluate their reactions to different situations and bridge gaps in the learning curve.

Create a Secure Training Environment

Getting nervous before major events can happen to anyone. Here, virtual reality simulation can come to the rescue and provide a secure and friendly environment where trainers can learn comfortably.

VR lets trainers practice for meetings, presentations, and seminars by creating realistic business situations. Therefore, the contact center trainers can prepare themselves, identify areas of improvement, and work on them before the actual event.

Strengthen Emotional Connectivity

It’s important for call center trainers to make practical decisions. However, the need of developing decision-making skills based on empathy cannot be overlooked. If the trainers can connect with the sentiments, beliefs, and experiences of their team members, then they can become empathetic leaders.

Empathy is a driving force that keeps team members connected, motivated, builds trust, and increases collaboration. With virtual reality, trainers can take a detailed look at different scenarios, develop empathy, and make decisions that are good for all.

Leveraging technology for call center training is an area every trainer must look forward to. Leaders must be visionary and adapt to the latest technology to have a competitive edge in the market. Virtual reality is a crucial tool for businesses to effectively train their team members.

Investing in virtual reality simulation technologies may seem expensive, but it’s rewarding overall. Strong leaders developed with the help of VR can positively influence business results. With the use of virtual reality tools, call center training can become more proficient.

Virtual reality simulation for training and development is worth the investment.

Jim Iyoob is the chief customer officer at Etech Global Services. He handles strategy, marketing, business development, IT, program implementation, operational excellence, and product development across all Etech’s existing lines of business: Etech, Etech Insights, Etech Technology Solutions, and Etech Social Media Solutions.

