Of all the exciting advances in medicine, one falls outside the traditional scope of new drugs, innovative procedures, or revealing research. This development is in the application of telephone technology to facilitate the provision of healthcare. One of the most exciting developments in telemedicine is telephone or nurse triage. The history of telephone triage dates back three decades.

If you wish to look into this opportunity, here are some resources to consider:

Telephone Triage Literature: As a primer for learning more about telephone triage, you might want to refer to some of the many books available on the subject. Here is a list of some of them (let us know your favorites and we will add them to our list):

Pediatric Telephone Advice by Barton D. Schmitt, Raymond C. Baker (Spiral-bound)

Pediatric Telephone Protocols: Office Version by American Academy of Pediatrics, Barton D. Schmitt

Quick Reference to Triage by Valerie G. A. Grossman, et al.

Telephone Health Assessment by Sandra M. Simonsen

Telephone Medicine: Triage and Training: A Handbook for Primary Care Health Professionals by Harvey R. Katz, Harvey P. Katz

Telephone Triage: Theory, Practice, and Protocol Development by Sheila Q. Wheeler, Judith Windt

Telephone Triage for Obstetrics and Gynecology by Vicki E. Long, Patricia C. McMullen

Telephone Triage of the Obstetric Patient by Deborah E. Swenson

Telephone Triage Protocols for Adult and School Age Populations with Women’s Health and Infant/Child Protocols by Sheila Wheeler, RN, MS

Tele-Nurse by Marijo Baird, Sandi Lafferty

Telephone Triage Providers: There are several call centers, which provide telephone triage on, an outsource basis or for a fee to hospitals, clients, individual practices, and medical answering services:

The Beryl Companies

3600 Harwood Road

Bedford, TX 76021

Steve Schaumburg, Director of Marketing

800-833-2000

Steve.Schaumburg@Beryl.Net

www.beryl.net

Fonemed, LLC

2975 Broadmoor Valley Rd, Suite 201

Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Eric Stoen, Sr. VP, Operations

888-366-3633

stoen@fonemed.com

www.fonemed.com

HealthLine Systems, Inc.

17085 Camino San Bernardo

San Diego, CA 92127

Richard D. Stier, Vice President

800-733-8737

RStier@healthlinesystems.com

www.healthlinesystems.com

NotePage, Inc.

PO Box 296

Hanover, MA 02339

S. Housley

781-829-0500

sales@notepage.net

www.notepage.net

Telephone Triage Vendors: The following vendors have integrated telephone triage protocols into call center software:

Epic Systems Corporation

5301 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI 53711-1027

608-271-9000

LVM Systems

1818 E Southern Ave, Ste 15A

Mesa, AZ 85204

480-633-8200

info@lvmsystems.com

www.lvmsystems.com

McKesson

CareEnhance Systems

Phoenix, AZ 85012

800-345-3342 x1230

www.epic.com

Fonemed, LLC

2975 Broadmoor Valley Rd, Suite 201

Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Eric Stoen, Sr. VP, Operations

888-366-3633

stoen@fonemed.com

www.fonemed.com

HealthLine Systems, Inc.

17085 Camino San Bernardo

San Diego, CA 92127

Richard D. Stier, Vice President

800-733-8737

RStier@healthlinesystems.com

www.healthlinesystems.com

NotePage, Inc.

PO Box 296

Hanover , MA 02339

S. Housley, Webmaster

781-829-0500

sales@notepage.net

Additional Resources: In addition to information on the websites of the preceding vendors, also refer to:

allnurses.com

Bulletin board for telephone triage nurses

http://allnurses.com

Carol M Stock and Associates

carolstock.com

TeleTriage Systems

Sheila Wheeler

info@teletriage.com

teletriage.com

[Submit additional information about telephone triage books, outsourcers, and software to dehaan@connectionsmagazine.com.]

[From Connection Magazine – April 2004]

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...