By Kathy Sisk

Customer cancellations are inevitable in the BPO industry, and they are frustrating. There are many reasons why customers cancel orders. Most are triggered by buyer’s remorse, the anxiety a customer feels after making a buying commitment. Buyers’ remorse is common; there is always the possibility customers will cancel their orders unless you take steps to prevent this.

Solidify Your Sale: This crucial step is easy to do, and it only takes a few minutes. Solidify your sale by simply working through all the payment information and order details. Then ask your customer to share why he or she decided to buy your product or service. Do not sound hesitant when asking. Your prospect must feel you are interested in the answer.

Rephrase the question so it feels comfortable. For example, “John, I’m really glad you decided to go with us and get product X! I like to ask my customers what made them decide to order. Please share with me the reasons behind your decision.” Then give him time to talk. Your job is to listen. Avoid leading your customer.

Ask for a Second Chance: Whenever a customer calls to cancel a purchase, ask them why. Phrasing is key. Try saying, “Please share why you felt it wouldn’t work for or benefit you any longer.” This will help you dig into the customer’s real issue, understand his or her perspective, and give you the opportunity to ask for a second chance.

Help Customers Rethink Their Buying Options: Always try a constructive conversation to prevent customer cancellations. This will help you get to the root of the problem and enable you to take the necessary actions.

If there’s a problem, offer assistance to resolve it.

Set up a webinar for customers who find your product or service difficult to use.

To show you value their opinion, offer to add your customers’ input to a public forum.

If your customer has an issue about the cost, offer a billing option or discount.

If the customer is merely expressing a knee-jerk reaction, give time for the feeling to pass. Then make a follow-up call.

But if cancelling is truly the best option, make sure this final experience leaves a great impression about your business.

Kathy Sisk, founder and president of Kathy Sisk Enterprises Inc., is a trainer and consultant, contributing thirty-five years of expertise to the telemarketing, sales, and customer service industries.

