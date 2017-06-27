Vendor Profile: OnviSource

For over a decade OnviSource has delivered reliable, affordable, and innovative solutions for teleservice companies, contact centers, and enterprises, offering premise products and cloud services for front- and back-office applications. With a vision to offer intelligence and automation to enterprises and call centers, the company has delivered workforce optimization (WFO), workforce management (WFM), multichannel analytics, trend analysis, and analytics-based decision-making engines.

It also launched enterprise-wide customer experience management (CXM) solutions, addressing the customer journey at all touchpoints. This includes intelligent and automated customer service routing, customer interaction management, customer service processing, and customer and employee feedback through surveys, social media, and other sources of data.

OnviSource is currently pursuing next-generation innovation in intelligent automation in which complex call center and employee tasks, interactions, and workflows are automated utilizing advanced AI and learning machine technologies, offered to users through cloud and mobile services.

Intelligent Automation: OnviSource has created a nucleus of intelligent automation called iMachine™, which consists of:

Integrated intelligence extraction engines, such as speech-to-text, voice biometrics and authentication, diarization, voice classifications, and natural language processing

Analytics, including speech analytics, desktop analytics, text analytics and cross-channel analytics

Adaptive and learning machine decision-making engines

Robotic process automation (RPA) to automate transaction workflows and processes

These provide the core for OnviForce™ (WFO and WFM), OnVision™ (CXM), Automata™ (robotic process and workflow automation), and OnviCom™ (CRM).

Workforce Optimization: OnviForce is a WFO suite of solutions that provides multimedia capture, recording, and monitoring. It generates valuable information, analyzed by multichannel and cross-channel analytics creating actionable knowledge that can automatically or manually act to improve customer interactions, agent performance, compliance management, and back-office transactions. This fully integrated solution includes automated back-up, replication, recovery, redundancy, and load balancing.

Workforce Management: OnviSource’s next generation WFM solution, Persona™, taps information from multiple sources such as calls, chat, email, and back-office workload to prepare optimized workforce scheduling. Persona offers comprehensive features to forecast and schedule inbound and outbound, intraday change management, adherence reports, customizable performance management, and mobility, with tiered portals for employees and agents, as well as supervisors and administrators.

Customer Experience Management (CXM): OnviSource’s OnVision is a comprehensive CXM solution, which captures, unifies, and analyzes all data from customer interactions, transactions, and feedback, as well as information from all systems and entities engaged in providing the service. Actionable knowledge resulting from such massive data analysis is provided to decision-making engines to determine the best next actions and automatically launch them. It includes four segments:

Customer service routing and omni-channel service start with sending the customer service request to the right centers, the right organizations, and the right agents without having customers repeat information. Customer interaction management and workforce optimization management offer multimedia customer interactions in full compliance, fulfillment in the first interaction, and a positive customer experience. Customer transaction management and process automation process large volumes of customer service requests and transactions in contact centers and back offices through an RPA approach, resulting in significant efficiency and cost effectiveness with no mistakes. Customer sentiment discovery and feedback enables the capture and analysis of customer reactions from social media, surveys, and multimedia interactions to discover customer sentiment.

OnVision creates a knowledge base for multichannel data capture (customer routing and enterprise systems such as telecom, CRM, WFO, WFM, and ERP), media capture (such as calls, emails, chat, desktop transactions, and social media) and concludes with customer feedback through surveys, documents, and social media.

OnVision uses this knowledge base for its rule-based and adaptive learning-machine and decision-making engine. At this point agents can be e-coached to make customer-defined next-best actions, or the data can be used by the learning machine as it adapts to changes and automatically launches an appropriate action.

Automata RPA: Automata processes large volumes of customer service requests and transactions. It captures and processes repetitive actions such as filling out online forms, communicating with other systems, triggering actions or responses, and adapting to change or new situations. Automata is a perfect solution for front- and back-office employees who perform repetitive work.

For example, Automata can be a virtual, digital, self-learning and correcting workforce and can auto-populate different types of forms while exchanging information for automated desktop transactions. It can help with automated desktop recording and monitoring and quality assurance tasks associated with different types of customer interactions.

Workflow automation is available with critical event detection and notification. Human error or data omissions become nonexistent. Sharing accurately completed forms and other information from one department to another is seamless.

By automating desktop transactions, Automata removes the drudgery from repetitive and laborious office tasks to improve productivity by freeing employees to work on other important tasks. Automata can also ensure regulatory and workplace compliance for PCI and other sensitive data, while ensuring enhanced workflow automation, including:

Robotic transaction processing

Automated desktop transaction recording, monitoring, quality assurance (QA)

Workflow automation

Compliance automation, employee work compliance

PCI sensitive data

Critical event detection, notification

OnviCom: The OnviCom suite provides cost-effective solutions for critical areas of a teleservice business. Its CRM products provide a broad range of capabilities such as answering service, dispatch, multimedia messaging (email, fax, and SMS), reports, call recording, and operator QA capabilities.

OnviCom provides network interfaces to PRI, T1, and VoIP, including least cost routing to save telecom expenses. Affordable telecom services include DIDs, 800 numbers, Internet, PRI, T1, and long distance, with a seamless transition to VoIP and SIP trunking to offer more features, flexibility, and cost savings.

HIPAA-Compliant Secure Messaging: OnviSource’s HIPAA-compliant secure messaging maintains private communication and full message privacy with end-to-end encryption, verification, and data integrity through SSL, as well as a web-based secure messaging server accessed by clients through encrypted passwords and other security measures. OnviSource offers additional interfaces with third-party secure messaging providers for its clients to retain existing customers and expand revenues.

Disaster Recovery: OnviSource provides disaster recovery programs in the event that a site becomes inoperable. Clients can upload their database and route their agents to the OnviSource system to maintain business continuity until their site is again operational.

Flexible Financing: OnviSource provides a streamlined payment program (up to forty-eight months of extended payment terms and favorable interest rates) for the purchase of its products and services tailored to fit each customer’s specific financial plans. Monthly savings realized by transitioning to VoIP can be applied to the monthly extended payment program and may deliver a net zero cash result.

Customer Lifecycle Assistance Service: OnviSource is committed to achieving customer loyalty and satisfaction through value-based service programs. The company’s commitment is demonstrated through OnviCare™. OnviCare is implemented by a fully empowered team responsible for its offered services. It is monitored by OnviSource’s executive team to assure its success. This results in a high customer satisfaction level and loyalty.

OnviCare consists of customer-centric services designed to provide excellent customer support and offer programs that deliver operation and business solutions to its customers. This includes requirement analysis, ROI analysis, free trials, financial support, IT and telecom solutions, technical support, and best-practice webinars. OnviCare encompasses service programs developed to support its customers’ efforts to be successful in every aspect of their business and provide the best possible customer experience.

Consulting and Professional Service Programs: OnviSource understands the complexity and the challenges customers face when they try to analyze problems and select a true solution that can meet all aspects of their operational and business needs.

The Advantage Program assists customers with these complicated business issues. It helps analyze specific needs plus identify the root causes, select the solution, justify it, and implement it to properly work for each unique situation. The program uses a client’s own data, processes, and methodologies.

The Advantage Program helps customers select the right solutions, implementations, and ROI recognition of products and solutions to fit their requirements. This includes multichannel analytics and data mining solutions, provisioning of application analysis, ROI analysis, project planning, customization, pilot programs, and business continuity and assurance measures.

OnviSource Equipment Owners (OEO): OnviSource sponsors the OEO user group. OEO members are OnviSource product users, strengthening their investments in OnviSource solutions. This relationship continues to enhance the company’s ability to better serve its customers with their specific technology needs.

