The Power of the Bot

Increasing Customer Satisfaction with a Human-AI Team

By the SingleComm team

Today’s customers have little patience for long waits, multiple handoffs, and unresolved issues. It only takes one unpleasant experience to send them headed for the hills–or another brand.

Adequate staffing has long been the go-to method for handling call volumes. But the days of readily available employees are gone as contact centers struggle to attract and retain talent.

The solution is a future-forward strategy that maximizes their teams’ capabilities, also known as AI (artificial intelligence).

According to Gartner’s 2021 Technology Roadmap Survey, more than 65 precent of customer service and support leaders are optimistic about the value that AI can provide, and they plan to increase their adoption of AI capabilities over the next two years.

Furthermore, new research conducted by The Harris Poll revealed that improved customer experience is now the most frequently cited driver of AI implementation decisions, above cost reduction and the ability to drive top-line revenue.

Advanced technology solutions are not new to the contact center industry: call-routing and interactive voice response (IVR) systems have been in use for decades. But today’s AI-powered options are taking the customer experience to new heights.

Myth versus Reality

When people hear the term artificial intelligence, scenes from the movie The Terminator often come to mind. But AI reality is quite different from AI myth. According to Seth Earley, author, founder, and CEO of Earley Information Science, here are five common myths about artificial intelligence followed by AI truths:

Myth 1 : AI algorithms can magically make sense of all your messy data.

Reality: AI is not “load and go,” and the quality of the data is more important than the algorithm.

Translation: Regardless of any AI interaction, good data in means good data out.

: AI algorithms can magically make sense of all your messy data. Reality: AI is not “load and go,” and the quality of the data is more important than the algorithm. Translation: Regardless of any AI interaction, good data in means good data out. Myth 2 : You need data scientists, machine learning experts and huge budgets to use AI for the business.

Reality: Many tools are increasingly available to business users and don’t require huge investments.

Translation: There are AI solutions available to fit any business and any budget.

: You need data scientists, machine learning experts and huge budgets to use AI for the business. Reality: Many tools are increasingly available to business users and don’t require huge investments. Translation: There are AI solutions available to fit any business and any budget. Myth 3 : Cognitive AI technologies can understand and solve problems the way the human brain can.

Reality: Cognitive technologies can’t solve problems they weren’t designed to solve.

Translation: AI technology performs according to design.

: Cognitive AI technologies can understand and solve problems the way the human brain can. Reality: Cognitive technologies can’t solve problems they weren’t designed to solve. Translation: AI technology performs according to design. Myth 4 : Machine learning using neural nets means that computers can learn the way humans learn.

Reality: Neural nets are powerful, but they are a long way from achieving the complexity of the human brain or mimicking human capabilities.

Translation: You don’t have to worry about computers taking over your contact center.

: Machine learning using neural nets means that computers can learn the way humans learn. Reality: Neural nets are powerful, but they are a long way from achieving the complexity of the human brain or mimicking human capabilities. Translation: You don’t have to worry about computers taking over your contact center. Myth 5: AI will displace humans and make contact center jobs obsolete.

Reality: AI is no different from other technological advances in that it helps humans become more effective and processes become more efficient.

Translation: AI will not change the need for skilled and talented call center representatives. In fact, AI will enhance their superpowers while improving the performance of the contact center and increasing customer satisfaction.

Taking Your Contact Center to the Next Level

There are many ways that AI can strengthen your team’s performance and improve your processes.

Personalization : Tailoring the experience based on information that the platform has learned about the caller or user.

: Tailoring the experience based on information that the platform has learned about the caller or user. AI-Based Customer Routing : The ability to match customers with the best resource or agent.

: The ability to match customers with the best resource or agent. Chatbots and Conversational Assistants : Interacting with customers, either by text or voice, taking care of simple and/or repetitive issues, and freeing up contact center representatives to focus on more complex assistance needs.

: Interacting with customers, either by text or voice, taking care of simple and/or repetitive issues, and freeing up contact center representatives to focus on more complex assistance needs. Workforce Management : Data analysis capabilities that help predict when agents and resources are needed.

: Data analysis capabilities that help predict when agents and resources are needed. Post Call Wrap-Up: AI assists representatives in entering call-action summaries and wrap-up codes.

By using AI systems and solutions, you are not taking anything away from your human team members. Instead, you are empowering them to raise the bar to meet and exceed customer expectations by streamlining processes and tasks, which allows them to spend more time on supplying the best service possible. Talk about a win-win.

