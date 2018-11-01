Develop the Habit of Monitoring and Coaching—Part 1

By Kathy Sisk

I often write about agent training; however, once the initial training is completed, the next step is to ensure that the floor manager continues the process. Here are some tips for proper agent coaching. This will motivate agents and help them adhere to what they've learned, as well as integrating accountability into the process.Always treat your agents professionally.

An Effective Coach Should Know How to:

Provide on-the-spot personal attention on a regular basis

Recognize other people’s needs for coaching and counseling

Coach on a consistent basis

Schedule time each week to conduct hands-on assessments

Hold agents accountable for improved performance

Address performance or attitude issues in a timely manner

Be patient, offer encouraging words, and always bring out the best in agents prior to critiquing them

Know what to listen for, how to recognize when the correct skills are exhibited, and how to give constructive feedback

Use professional language

Learn how to resolve conflicts and develop the ability to negotiate

Motivational Techniques to Get Agents Producing:

Give a specific goal or target to reach each day. For example, for outbound calling you could say: “Today I would like you to preselect fifty potential contacts you will make tomorrow.”

Get your agents to meet at least one daily requirement each day.

Don’t force agents or make threats—such as job security—to get them motivated to do their best.

Always treat your agents professionally.

In the next issue, we’ll talk about how to develop a departmental motivation plan.

