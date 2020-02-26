By Jill J. Johnson

While today’s online sales process can appear streamlined, it creates complexities and confusion for consumers who have many options in a global marketplace. The internet has blurred traditional sales territories because consumers can now search the world for the products and services they want or need. Finding the right one requires them to weed through many alternatives so they can make optimal purchasing decisions.

Proactively building robust and trusting relationships with customers provides opportunities to become their top advisor and go-to vendor. Anticipating potential customer service challenges will help develop a framework for resolving issues in a manner that protects customer relationships. Software applications and marketing automation also create opportunities for enhanced customer insight and relationship development.

Team Efforts Build Strong Customer Relationships

The most successful salespeople develop strong and lasting relationships with their customers. They focus on solving problems, not just making a transaction. They become an advisor their clients rely on for accurate information and solutions to address their needs. They are responsive and do not leave their clients waiting for answers. With this approach, you can anticipate opportunities for your customers and present new ideas when they are most likely ready to consider them.

Successful sales and marketing team members work closely together to create synergies among all communications used to connect with customers. Service teams must also work in sync with sales to deliver the quality that sales promised. There is nothing worse for the client relationship than a salesperson making a promise that service can’t deliver. In most organizations, service delivery stands separate from sales. Each department has its own evaluation metrics, with little communication between the two groups. When that happens, the entire customer relationship can be at risk.

Companies that effectively calibrate and coordinate their ability to supply the services the customer expects will be the most successful over the long-term. Sales relationships strategized throughout the organization provide the best opportunities for gaining accurate customer intelligence.

Maintaining Customer Relationships Requires Trust

When working with clients who have a long-standing relationship with your organization, it can become easy to take them for granted. Personal relationships often develop among the various parties on both sides. Frequently this evolves into a high-trust relationship.

When there is a glitch in service, client relationships can be jeopardized. If something significant interferes with the trust relationship, the entire account can be at risk. It may be service glitches or price points that are too high. When this occurs, it can be easy for everyone to assume that the relationship will resolve the issue. But when it doesn’t, everyone must remember that business is business. Personal relationships developed with care over time can vanish when mistakes occur. Both parties have their own jobs to protect and their own internal political challenges.

Often the best approach is for a call center to operate on a “no surprises” basis with clients. When you know there might be a service issue, the sooner you alert the customer, the more options you have to maintain the trusted relationship. Understanding the latitude and flexibility you have when there is a problem can move you faster to finding a resolution. No matter what, resolve client problems before they become a social media nightmare or result in lost business.

Effective Client Relationship Management

Building and managing relationships with your prospects and key referral sources require effort. It’s more than simply having them on your mailing list or emailing them newsletters or updates. More personal and consistent one-to-one relationships are necessary to achieve your goals.

You must move from passive order-taking to developing a customer relationship focused on knowing their interests and requirements. Then you can match your outreach and communications to move them through their decision-making cycle. Reassess your prospect management to determine if you are relying on stale efforts that do little to move the sale forward or deepen your relationship.

Years ago, salespeople tracked customer information on index cards. Today, robust customer relationship management (CRM) software has changed how we manage interactions with current and potential clients. CRM integration with email marketing applications can enhance sales productivity and offer options for customer personalization.

Using CRM tools helps you stay on top of customer follow-up. This requires an investment of time in capturing information into the system. Once you do this, you can take advantage of opportunities to use its robust capability for data capture and market segmentation options. These efforts will help you more effectively manage your client relationships and provide options for efficient and appropriate outreach.

Final Thoughts

Take time to review the effectiveness of your approach to customer relationship management. Don’t take your client relationships for granted. As with any relationship, they must be nurtured to preserve and grow. Actively managing your customer and prospect interactions creates more opportunities for engagement. Each engagement takes you one step closer to closing another sale or selling a bigger deal than you can currently imagine.

Being your customers’ subject matter expert, anticipating their needs before they do, and doing their homework for them are essential to successful and lasting customer relationships. Improving your customer’s experience will build word of mouth about your effectiveness as a sales professional—rather than just someone who manages transactions.

Jill J. Johnson is the president and founder of Johnson Consulting Services, a highly accomplished speaker, an award-winning management consultant, and author of the bestselling book Compounding Your Confidence. Jill helps her clients make critical business decisions and develop market-based strategic plans for turnaround or growth. Her consulting work has impacted more than four billion dollars’ worth of decisions. She has a proven record of dealing with complex business issues and getting results. For more information, visit www.jcs-usa.com.



Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...