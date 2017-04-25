Vendor Profile: American Tel-A-Systems (Amtelco)

Amtelco is proud of its long history of innovation and serving customers, and that innovation and service will continue as its focus in 2017.

Amtelco is a leading supplier of call center and messaging systems in the telemessaging and healthcare industries due to its commitment to serving the needs of customers with advanced technology and solutions. Amtelco President Tom Curtin states, “At the very core of Amtelco is our reputation for innovation. Many great products come from Amtelco, and many of these products and features are the result of listening to our customers. Amtelco celebrated its fortieth anniversary in 2016, and we are excited by the prospects for the next forty years.”

Partnering with Customers: Amtelco is focused on advancing solutions by partnering with customers. Amtelco works closely with its customers, both through direct communication and the National Amtelco Equipment Owners (NAEO) and the Telescan User Network (TUNe) organizations.

Amtelco and NAEO coordinate on innovations and communications about new developments through the NAEO future direction committee, with Amtelco represented on the committee by Kevin Beale, vice president of software, research and development; Greg Beale, vice president of customer services; and Alan Tucker, director of software, research and development.

Amtelco and TUNe coordinate on innovations and ongoing communications with Bob Vornberg, Telescan’s general manager and director of product development, leading those efforts.

Communications: Amtelco is committed to providing ongoing communication and updates to customers through monthly Amtelco Insider newsletter articles, regularly scheduled webinars, and NAEO future direction committee webinars.

Customer Service: Amtelco is committed to providing the best possible customer service with one of the largest customer service teams in the telemessaging industry. The customer service department demonstrates this commitment by staffing Amtelco’s help desk at the corporate headquarters in McFarland, Wisconsin, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., central standard time, with a demonstrated standard for answering calls within three rings (eighteen seconds).

Beyond standard support hours, service calls are dispatched immediately to an on-call Amtelco support engineer equipped to address any issue. Amtelco has a demonstrated track record of responding to after-hours support calls in thirty minutes or less. Amtelco provides a customer service Web portal for customers to access product documentation, training videos, software updates, and technical resources and documents.

Research and Development: Research and development and innovation are a primary focus for Amtelco. Amtelco has one of the largest research and development groups in the telemessaging industry, and it is dedicated to advancing Amtelco’s software solutions by working closely with customers and the NAEO and TUNe organizations. Amtelco builds solutions that offer advanced features while maintaining simplicity of administration and system management, with comprehensive integrations through Web service APIs, database integrations, HL7 electronic medical record integrations, and IP switching integrations.

Reliability: Reliability and maximum uptime are a primary focus of Amtelco solutions. Amtelco’s Infinity Intelligent Series has a demonstrated uptime of 99.998 percent with an average annual downtime of less than ten minutes during 365 days of nonstop, twenty-four-hours-a-day call processing.

Amtelco has numerous examples of call centers that have had continuous operation of their system with no extended periods of downtime, including a hospital with continuous operation for seventy months, another site with continuous operation for forty-four months, and a third location with continuous operation for twenty-nine months.

HIPAA and PCI Security: Amtelco maintains a standing security working group that is comprised of director-level and managerial-level representatives of every department in the company. This group is charged with monitoring the compliance of Amtelco’s business practices and product offerings with federal, state, local, and international privacy and security regulations, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Payment Card Industry (PCI).

Spectrum: The Telescan division of Amtelco offers the Spectrum call center and messaging system which includes a skills-based ACD, voicemail, call recording, messaging, and dispatching. Spectrum includes the Prism II software-based switch.

Infinity Intelligent Series: The Infinity Intelligent Series platform has been a leading call center and messaging system in the industry since its introduction. The combination of Infinity switching, skills-based multichannel ACD, call recording, and voicemail with the advanced applications of the Intelligent Series have enabled Infinity call centers to grow and prosper with advanced industry capabilities. The long history of the Infinity Intelligent Series reflects Amtelco’s commitment to continue development of and support for its products without forcing customers to migrate to new platforms.

Genesis Intelligent Series: The Genesis Intelligent Series elevates the Infinity switching platform with software-based switching. It provides a skills-based ACD for more than five hundred agents, call recording and playback, full motion video capture of agent screens, voice processing, text-to-speech conversion, conferencing, the simplified soft agent interface, and a mobile-friendly user Web interface.

The key to the Genesis Intelligent Series is the simplified administration and management of all call center applications within the Intelligent Series supervisor. This reduces errors, administration time, the time required to activate new clients, and maintenance overhead. It reduces or eliminates the need to contact Amtelco for support, and it increases revenue through reduced labor and faster client activation.

The Genesis Intelligent Series is an entirely software-based solution. This enables deployment in a virtual machine environment. Virtual machine deployment provides simplification of server utilization and maintenance to improve reliability and reduce overhead costs.

The Genesis Intelligent Series is perfectly suited for cloud applications. This enables deployment of the solution in cloud environments such as Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure. Cloud implementation reduces premise-based equipment and overhead and provides flexibility and reliability by capitalizing on the cloud provider infrastructure.

MergeComm Automated Dispatching: MergeComm automated dispatching elevates capabilities of the Intelligent Series by adding automation to the process. MergeComm reduces errors and saves labor by automating inbound message and outbound dispatch activities. MergeComm enables receiving inbound messages via email, Web service API, SMS text message, TAP page, WCTP page, HL7 record from an EMR platform, and phone call. MergeComm automates outbound dispatching with automated retries, escalations, and dispatching for individuals and groups.

Web and Mobile Solutions: Amtelco’s Web solutions provide end-user access to directories, on-call schedules, messages, reports, and call recordings. Amtelco introduced the miTeamWeb mobile-friendly Web interface in 2016 to provide an interface that can be accessed equally as well from a personal computer, tablet, and smartphone.

Secure Smartphone Messaging Solutions: Amtelco provides secure smartphone messaging with the miSecureMessages solution. MiSecureMessages provides the ability to send and receive messages securely using Android and Apple mobile devices and personal computers. MiSecureMessages is tightly integrated with the Intelligent Series applications to enable sending messages to users and receiving updates from users, including read receipt and replies. This provides true interactive two-way messaging.

Customer Commitment: The combination of Amtelco’s products and customer support ensures the success of Amtelco’s customers. Amtelco wishes to thank its customers for partnering with them and looks forward to an even brighter future in the years to come.

