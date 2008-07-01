ATSI 2008 Call Center Award of Distinction Winners

The ATSI (Association of TeleServices International) Call Center Award of Distinction program focuses on and evaluates customer relationship management (CRM), courtesy, etiquette, and proper call techniques of teleservice call center agents. The program assists outsourcing call centers in assessing, controlling, and improving the quality of service provided to their call center clients. Through this third-party evaluation, recipients of the Call Center Award of Distinction are independently verified as leaders in the call center industry. This year’s Call Center Award of Distinction winners are:

24-7 INTouch, Inc., Regina, SK

AAMCOM, Redondo Beach, CA

Answer 1 Communications, Phoenix, AZ

Answer Quick, Louisville, TN

Available Communications, St. Louis, MO

Contact One Call Center, Tucson, AZ

Direct Line TeleResponse, Berkeley, CA

Extend Communications, Inc., Brantford, ON

Fallon Communications, Houston, TX

FineLine, Winnipeg, MB

Focus Telecommunications, Inc., Burtonsville, MD

JAM, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, UK

Spectrum Communication Services, Inc., Brookfield, WI

Sundance Vacations, Wilkes-Barre, PA

Telelink Call Centre, St. John’s, NL

Tel-Us Call Center, Inc., Beverly Hills, CA

TransCore, Auburn, MA

[From Connection Magazine – Jul/Aug 2008]

