ICMI Releases Program for 2016 Contact Center Demo & Conference

Keynotes, workshops, tours, sessions, and networking to help customer service professionals succeed

ICMI, an industry resource for more than thirty years, announces the return of Contact Center Demo & Conference in Dallas. Focused on helping professionals improve customer and employee engagement, elevate satisfaction, and deliver results – the conference will empower attendees through a range of rich educational content.

The 2016 Contact Center Demo & Conference will take place October 25-27 at the Intercontinental Dallas in Addison, TX. Spanning three days, the 2016 Conference will explore the top trends of the contact center industry – including managing people, process, and technology. The combination of inspirational keynotes, in-depth educational sessions, hands-on workshops, tours of local contact centers, powerful networking opportunities, and a robust exhibit hall will heighten the knowledge and skill level of contact center professionals. More than 75 speakers across 50 sessions and 80 exhibitors will join forces to bring attendees an unforgettable week in Dallas.

“As customer service excellence becomes increasingly important, there’s more opportunity than ever for the contact center to contribute to its organization’s mission and bottom line. It’s critical for today’s customer management professionals to expand their skill sets by learning new techniques and processes,” said Patty Caron, ICMI Event Director. “Our event keeps professionals up to date on new practices, trending topics and technologies – all while expanding their network of industry connections.”

For more information and to save $200 on a conference pass by September 9, please visit: www.icmi.com/Contact-Center-Demo-Conference. Two and three-day passes are available. Register with code CM-PR and save $200 off current pricing.

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

