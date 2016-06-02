Startel and Pulsar360 Announce Strategic Partnership

Startel Corporation announced a strategic partnership with Pulsar360, a telecommunication solutions provider to small and mid-size organizations. Pulsar360 provides tens of thousands of SIP trunks, DIDs, and toll free numbers to eighty-some customers. As part of the partnership, the companies have successfully completed interoperability testing of the Startel soft switch with Pulsar360’s telecommunication services. Together, Startel and Pulsar360 can deliver comprehensive voice, data, and contact center solutions to the TAS marketplace and their joint customers.

“Our strategic partnership with Pulsar360 will help enable us to deliver an industry-focused, reliable, and cost-effective communication solutions,” said Bill Lane, president and CEO of Startel. “We are looking forward to working together to provide our mutual customers with top notch services and solutions.”

“Like Startel, Pulsar360 is a service-oriented company focused on helping its clients realize their business objectives,” said Michael Dozier, president of Pulsar360. “We have made significant investments in network infrastructure and service offerings to meet the special requirements of the industry, and we are excited to partner with Startel to provide our joint customers with a comprehensive and valuable service.”

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

