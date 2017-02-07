Spectrum Prism II Begins Beta Testing

The Telescan Division of Amtelco has begun installation and field-testing of Prism II at beta sites. Prism II is the next-generation telephony switch for the Telescan Spectrum system. It provides a powerful and flexible soft-switching solution. The benefits for call centers include:

Increased call handling capacity without added hardware

Improved backup and recovery options

Real-time monitoring and activity logs

Enhanced audio quality

Faster call setup

Call routing is enhanced with powerful features based on station, client group and skill level. Where the current Prism switch uses hardware to accomplish its telephony functions, the new Prism II is an entirely software-based switch built around Asterisk, a widely used open-source framework for building communications solutions.

For more information contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148 or info@amtelco.com.

Save

Save

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...