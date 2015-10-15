Angelo Celesia Receives the 2015 Allen Kalik Award

Professional Teledata announced Angelo Celesia as the 2015 Allen Kalik Award recipient. The announcement was made during the annual PIN user group meeting in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Allen Kalik Award was implemented in 2011 after the passing of industry leader and Professional Teledata’s late president, Allen Kalik. Honoring Allen for his tremendous contributions to the telecommunications industry and the PINetwork Group, this award recognizes individuals whose unselfish dedication and leadership have led to the advancement of the PINetwork group.

“We are thrilled to recognize Angelo with the 2015 Allen Kalik Award,” said Pat Kalik, director of customer relations for Professional Teledata. “Angelo truly embodies the award, and everything that it stands for. We thank him for his time, dedication, and continuing commitment to our organization.”

“It is an honor to receive this award,” said Angelo. “Allen tirelessly devoted himself the TAS industry and the PINetwork. I am humbled to be included among such esteemed company.” In 2013, Angelo served as president of the PINetwork board of directors. Angelo is also an avid runner and coaches cross-country running for a local middle school.

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

