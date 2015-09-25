OnviSource Implements Transacta Solution for CMD

OnviSource has successfully implemented its Transacta™ automated data transaction and unification solution for CMD (construction management data). Transacta automatically captures, associates, and unifies pertinent events and data to the lifecycle of a transaction. OnviSource helped optimize content to enable CMD to seamlessly integrate call transaction data with customer transactions in Saleforce.com, a customer relationship management platform. The project delivered single point-and-click access to all data associated with the customer transaction journey.

Several additional OnviSource software products were also employed to provide an integrated workforce optimization (WFO) solution, including call recording, quality assurance, desktop analytics, and PCI-DSS compliance. Transacta normalizes, unifies, and deposits the data in Salesforce.com, improving productivity when processing of transactions. Transacta compiles, tracks, and provides a holistic view of the entire customer transaction journey throughout multiple stages and across applications of the entire enterprise.

“Today’s enterprises utilizing multi-site owned or outsourced contact centers – each center using multi-vendor and different PBX, ACD, WFO, CRM or other enterprise platforms – are confronted with massive big data management.” said Art Yri, OnviSource CTO. “Centralizing the presentation, and normalizing and analyzing the data and information regardless of the type of platform, improves costs, operations, and customer engagements.”

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...