OnviSource Named “Hot Vendor” for Third Consecutive Year

Source announced that Ventana Research, a benchmark research firm, has recognized the company as “Hot Vendor” in the “2016 Workforce Optimization Value Index Report.” This recognition reinforces the company’s progress and commitment to enhancing the customer experience through innovations in enterprise workforce optimization, automation, and unification solutions.

This is the third consecutive year OnviSource has received an overall “Hot Vendor” ranking. The company also received a “Hot Vendor” in six out of seven designated Ventana Research categories, based on the company’s overall WFO platform.

“OnviSource is honored to receive the Hot Vendor ranking again this year. We continue to invest in enhancing products for the workforce optimization market and further expansion and development into customer experience management and other advanced business analytics solutions,” said Ray Naeini, chairman and CEO of OnviSource. “We do our utmost to assist our customers with the ability to react swiftly to their changing business needs, based on sound decisions, and created from multichannel and cross-channel analytics transformed into cognitive customer experience management.”

“We are pleased to award OnviSource the Hot Vendor ranking again this year. The company continues to release new and innovative products that enhance customer value, solidifying its role in the WFO market,” commented Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer, Ventana Research. “OnviSource is well-equipped to capitalize on the growing demand for workforce optimization and analytics in the industry with a strong value proposition and wide range of solutions.”

