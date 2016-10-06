Amtelco Announces miSecureMessages v6.5

Significant features are added in miSecureMessages (MSM) version 6.5, developed in collaboration with miSecureMessages Certified Partner program and MSM app users. Contact-based licensing, instead of device-based licensing, means miSecureMessages clients pay only for the number of contacts they have not the number of devices they have. Other features include:

Easier registration makes the mobile device app easier for call center clients to use.

Client permissions gives call centers the ability to grant specific permission-based client access to the miSecureMessages administration web thereby reducing labor costs.

Canned responses for groups add flexibility for commercial accounts. Each client organization can have a separate list of responses.

Added reports for both system administrators and clients.

Time zone of reporting is adjustable in system settings.

Performance improvements increase the speed of the app and server.

Custom app menu links allow call centers to provide clients with web links that can be accessed from the app’s menu, such as a link to Amtelco’s miTeamWeb or the call center’s support web page.

Amtelco works with call center partners to help market miSecureMessages to their clients. The MSM Certified Partners Program is unique in the industry, continues to grow, and currently has hundreds of successful members.

For more information, contact Amtelco at 800-356-9148, www.misecuremessages.com, or info@amtelco.com.



