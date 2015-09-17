Garfinkel Earns Customer Engagement Compliance Professional Certification

Quality Contact Solutions, Inc. announced that Angela Garfinkel, president of Quality Contact Solutions, has earned the Customer Engagement Compliance Professional (CECP) certification through the Professional Association for Customer Engagement.

Garfinkel was part of the first class that was tested and certified in early September 2015. The CECP certification program includes rigorous instruction and testing to ensure the individual has a thorough knowledge of telemarketing regulations (both U.S. and Canada), CAN-SPAM regulations, Canada Anti-Spam Legislation (CASL), do-not-track regulations, faxing regulations, and regulations that affect text messages and telephone calls to mobile phone numbers for both sales and non-sales purposes.

“Keeping up with customer engagement compliance is a large part of what we do as a normal part of our daily activity at Quality Contact Solutions. Our clients expect us to be vigilant and up to date with the multitude of vast regulations that concern customer contact. As part of our investment in maintaining our expertise it makes sense to participate in third party certification programs as well as the required continuing education credits,” stated Angela Garfinkel.

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

