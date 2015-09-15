Contact Center Performance Football Challenge Primed for Inaugural Season

TouchPoint One, provider of the Acuity Cloud Contact Center Performance Management solution announced its first annual A-Game Contact Center Performance Football Challenge. Tailgate parties, pep rallies, and other pre-game events are taking place at contact centers across the United States and offshore while operations supervisors and managers devise winning strategy and execution plans in advance of this week’s A-Game inaugural season start. Behind the scenes, the TouchPoint One A-Game program success team is finalizing league setups, supporting client league commissioners, and coordinating the mix of personnel, technology and systems that ensure smooth and stable A-Game operations.

“The A-Game season 1 kick-off is finally here – an exciting milestone for TouchPoint One that’s been a full year in the making,” said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. “Witnessing supervisors, agents and contact center management focused on performance and strategy with such confidence and enthusiasm is very gratifying – and precisely the business and competitive dynamic we sought to foster with A-Game.”

A-Game uses structured individual and team-level competition to measurably boost employee engagement, improve business results and enhance the customer experience. A-Game is an integrated module within the Acuity contact center performance management platform.

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

