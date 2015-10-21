CAM-X 2015 Call Centre Award of Distinction Winners

The CAM-X Call Centre Award of Distinction addresses customer relationship management (CRM), courtesy, etiquette, and professional call handling in call centers. This program focuses on call centers that provide order entry, fulfillment, registration, surveys, Web applications, escalated emergency response, reservations, and help desk services. It’s a mystery caller program using two independent judges with predetermined scoring criteria to evaluate calls. The 2015 CAM-X Call Centre Award of Distinction winners are:

Focus Telecommunications, Inc., Eldersburg, MD

AnswerPlus Hamilton, Hamilton, ON

AnswerPlus Toronto, Toronto, ON

Extend Communications Inc., Brantford, ON

Time Communications, White Bear Lake, MN

Intercon Messaging Inc., Drayton Valley, AB

Answer 1, Phoenix, AZ

Sure Call Contact Centers, Calgary, AB

Select Call Centre – Alberta, Edmonton, AB

Connections Call Center, Squamish, BC

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

