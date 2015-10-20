Bill Tucker Inducted into the CAM-X Hall of Fame

Bill Tucker has been inducted into the 2015 CAM-X Hall of Fame. Bill proudly accepted the award during the Gala banquet at the 51st Annual Convention and Trade Show held recently at the Doubletree Hilton in Charleston, SC.

Bill was nominated for this Hall of Fame Award by Sherry Oxner on behalf of everyone at Answer 365. Sherry says, “Bill is always passionate about improving, partnering, and finding ways to evolve the business and is a true advocate for every individual who he coaches in business or otherwise along the way.”

Upon receiving the award Bill said, “I am honored and humbled by my selection to the CAM-X Hall of Fame. Over the past thirty years, I have had the opportunity to work with many industry role models who have and continue to inspire me. With their leadership, we have dramatically improved the quality, scope, and value of the services we provide. It was a special honor to have longtime friend and Hall of Famer Paul Lloyd perform my induction. None of this would be possible without the support of my family and our team at Answer 365 who have provided me with the flexibility, confidence and support to fulfill my commitments to CAM-X and the industry.”

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

