Amtelco Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Amtelco is celebrating its fortieth anniversary as a provider of communication product solutions backed by quality customer support. The company was founded in 1975 by Bill Curtin and is headquartered in McFarland, Wisconsin.

During the past forty years Amtelco has built a tradition of excellence in providing its customers with innovative call center systems for a variety of industries, including healthcare, contact centers, government, utilities and help desks. Amtelco continues to work closely with customers to help identify and develop systems to meet unique and demanding performance requirements.

Today, Amtelco software or hardware is in all fifty of the United States and in more than forty other countries either operating a solution locally or from its cloud-based infrastructure. Millions of telephone calls, text messages, and secure communications a day are instantly and accurately processed by Amtelco products throughout the world.

In related news Amtelco’s announces significant features in miSecureMessages version 6.4, developed in collaboration with miSecureMessages Certified Partner program and users.

MiSecureMessages users can include attachments when sending messages to each other, including audio, photos, video, and PDF files. Also users now have the ability to update and enhance their contact information within MSM, including contact image, contact phone number, and ability to call from the app. With the new info button, associated with a message thread, provides details about the current thread such as updated visual for changes to a message’s status, sent timestamp, delivered, read, completed, and deleted. The archival, purge, and retrieval of message threads is also supported.

Event notifications are also enhanced with system emails device registered, user lockout, database size exceeded, database size warning, and archive size exceeded. Notification attempts and failures can be tracked, which can be viewed from the admin Web.

Pagination changes miSecureMessages so it doesn’t automatically download all message threads at once when a user accesses messages, speeding up the message download process. Last, encryption is improved between the MSM server, notification server, and web server with AES instead of DES.

