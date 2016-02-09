Alston Tascom releases Adam 1.2 & Tascom SQL 4.0

Alston Tascom announced the release of Adam version 1.2 and Tascom SQL 4.0.

Notable feature updates in Adam 1.2 include:

Wallboard: Using a web browser users can sign on to the site’s wallboard from anywhere, via computer, tablet, or cell phone with Internet access, to see what’s happening in real time. Wallboard displays who is logged in, who is on a call, who is ready, how many calls are waiting, length of the longest call in queue, which accounts have calls in queue, which agents are connected to calls for which accounts, how many electronic delivery jobs (SMS, email, alpha, or fax) are in process or failed, and how many recalls, reminders, alerts, and dispatches are waiting.

Listen In: This tool is great for training and quality assurance. Use a web browser from anywhere to listen to agents and their calls live.

Dynamic Remote Operator: With dynamic remote operator an agent is not locked into a specific position. The system will assign each agent to an available position, resulting in a more efficient use of system resources.

Coupled with Alston Tascom’s release of Adam 1.2 is Tascom SQL 4.0. Key enhancements to Tascom SQL include:

Operator Companion: The operator companion feature allows managers to have assurance that the agent on duty is responding to items in the queue in a timely manner. When a preset threshold is reached an SMS message will automatically be sent to one or more cell phone.

Reply and Deliver: If you email or SMS messages to clients, they can mark the messages as delivered when they reply. Their reply will be saved in the message itself.

Client Web Access: Using any web browser clients can view their messages, if-messages, locates, and on-call messages. They can also deliver messages as well as put in new locates, new if-messages, and new on-call messages. System administrators control which of these things each client is able to do.

Secure messaging on Auto Deliver: On the client configuration tab of the client manager, the option for “auto deliver” now include secure messaging.

[Posted by Peter DeHaan for Connections Magazine, a contact center publication from Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc.]

