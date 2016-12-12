2017 ATSI Annual Conference: Education, Networking, Fellowship

The Association of TeleServices International (ATSI) will host the 2017 annual conference, “Education, Networking, and Fellowship,” June 27-29, 2017 at The Palmer House Hilton Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. The conference will bring together industry leaders who will share and discuss important topics in the contact center and telephone answering service industry such as:

Hiring talent and training

Revenue enhancement techniques

Sales and marketing tactics

Additional sessions will explore topics such as, HIPAA agent training, business operations, and planning and financial management. This annual event also examines upcoming changes in legislation, telco competition, new technology, and equipment. The trade show and exposition, an integral part of the convention, provides an opportunity to view the latest in contact center equipment and technology.

ATSI’s mission is to promote and provide research into the development of the telephone answering and call center industries. Stakeholders can take advantage of becoming ATSI members and access a wealth of knowledge. ATSI members can:

Boost their TAS and contact center’s profits.

Participate in the Award of Excellence program, allowing businesses to be tested and recognized for quality standards.

Access ATSI University, offering a myriad of educational tools.

Use the ATSI listserv, providing access to colleagues and industry subject matter experts.

Forge ahead with industry trends and developments with the idea sharing member forum.

Registrations in early 2017 at www.atsi.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...