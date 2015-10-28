The Nov/Dec 2015 Issue of Connections Magazine

The November/December 2015 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
- From the Publisher: How Would You Like us to Contact You?
- Customer Journey Analytics Is a Customer Priority
- Vendor Profile: Szeto Technologies
- The Hidden Knowledge in the
Unified Communications System
- Outsource Call Center Listing – Directory of Multilingual Teleservice Agencies
- Artificial Intelligence, Interactive Voice Response, and Seeking Zero
- Five Reasons Why Your Call Center Should Go Mobile
- Are Your Best Agents Leaving? Here’s How to Stop Them
- Guest Column: A Complete Call Center System in the Cloud
- Ask Kathy: Mastering the Trial Close
