The Mar/Apr 2017 Issue of Connections Magazine

The March/April 2017 Issue of Connections Magazine, covering call centers and the teleservice industry
Read these articles online:
- The Patient Experience Contact Center
- From the Publisher: The Importance of Channel Consistency
- Ask Kathy: Optimize Training Time and Cost
- Top Ten Contact Center and Servicing Goals for 2017
- Moving from “Sick Care” to “Health Care”
- The Ten Critical Steps of Taking a Triage Call
- 5 Questions to Ask When Switching Contact Center Software
- Three Aspects of Agent Training
- Interoperability in the Healthcare Call Center
- Beyond the Call Center: Meeting Expectations of Consumers Across Generations
- Medical Call Centers Rise to Meet Healthcare’s Pressing Needs
[Connections Magazine is proudly published by Peter DeHaan Publishing Inc, Peter L. DeHaan, editor.]
Save
Save
Save