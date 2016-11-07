Vendor Profile on Szeto Technologies

Szeto Technologies is a manufacturer that specializes in developing equipment for telephone switching and voice and data communication. For thirty years, Szeto has provided technical solutions for the teleservices industry to automate and enhance call center service offerings. Its latest product includes the SSS-100 Call Linx, a Linux-based system with an Asterisk telephone switch.

What is Linux? It is an open source, free computer operating system. Open source means it is reliable and secure, maintained by technical users worldwide. Free means it is license-free, which makes the use of this operating system cost-effective.

What is Asterisk? It is a Linux-based telephone switching software, originally built for simple phone systems. Its comes with a voice logger and a license for VoIP SIP (voice over internet protocol session initiation protocol) phone line capabilities.

Szeto products offer turnkey solutions. Users of its equipment include telephone answering services, call centers, radio paging services, airlines, and the US military. Szeto has integrated this software to function seamlessly with its Call Linx TAS system.

Call Linx Platform: Call Linx is comprised of local and remote workstations, connected to the servers via a computer network. Functions and features are always designed with an architecture that emphasizes redundancy, reliability, capability, and flexibility, which are the main criteria for a teleservice system.

As telephony, computer, and Internet technologies evolve, Szeto relentlessly experiments with and develops new features and functions for its products, providing tools to help its customers stay ahead of their competitors. These capabilities help Szeto users streamline operations and diversify revenue streams. Sometimes they are custom integrations to a user’s specific requirements; other times they are separate modules that create new service offerings.

Powered by Linux, Szeto’s SSS-100 Call Linx TAS system is built to be reliable, flexible, and user-friendly. Its call answer screen is window-based and graphical. All functions are easy to navigate. No command keys need to be remembered, and the auto-fill technique keeps typing at a minimum.

Call Linx has many expanded features to reduce the stress in processing calls, not only making the task pleasant and enjoyable, but most importantly minimizing errors and ensuring service reliability. Popular features like Linx Scripting, Linx OnCall, and Linx Appointment are all fully integrated. Coupled with automatic message delivery functionalities, it is a powerful system.

Industry technology has changed in the past thirty years. While answering calls, taking messages, and delivering messages continues to be the basic services offered, the nature of how these services are handled has changed considerably. Computer technology gives rise to service automation. The widely accessible Internet has fueled market expansion.

Call Linx Automation: Call Linx provides many automatic functions to relieve operators from manual executions of routine functions. This is especially valuable during peak rush-hour traffic. Some of these functions improve work quality and reduce operator workload. Some examples are:

Automatic forwarded line check with automatic call-forward confirmation

Automatic identification of subscribers to operators

Automatic telephone line audit to assure phone lines are working properly

Automatic follow-up calls and reminders

Automatic inhibition of call recording during credit-card entry

Call Linx also provides many automatic functions for the purpose of call processing and message delivery efficiencies. It helps to decrease operator-training time, minimize typing errors, and increase delivery accuracy. Some examples include:

Auto-fill for repeat entry in scripted processing

Auto-fill entries based on caller profile

Auto conditional call branching based on caller answer

Automatic selection of message recipient dynamically from on-call lists

Automatic Web launch

Order entry and nearest dealer locator

HIPAA-Compliant Secured Messaging: Information security and privacy has become a major concern to clients using call centers, especially for the medical professions. Szeto Technologies offers bidirectional secured messages in two fashions: generic label and private label. Generic label is identified on the phone by an app icon designed by Szeto Technologies, whereas private label is identified by a unique app name and an icon supplied by the call center service provider.

Software for both options resides in the customers’ equipment and is owned by the call center. Features include:

Bidirectional messaging between the teleservice company and subscribers and among individual subscribers

Speed and cell phone battery conservation

Reminds subscriber and operator if message delivered is not read after timeout

Messages read or deleted by the recipient are logged for traceability

Mobile APP can be locked to add security

User-defined quantity and duration of messages to be retained in the device

Personalized ring tone for certain models of cell phones

Allows multiple recipients and multiple personalized contact groups for message broadcast

Messages can be delivered later

As a tool to enable call centers to sign up new customers already subscribing to third-party secured messaging service, Szeto Technologies also provides interface software with third-party providers (such as TigerText, OnPage, eVigil, and DocHalo) via specially designed APIs (application program interface).

The Future: The digital communications and Internet world is continuously developing new technologies and protocols. The engineering team at Szeto Technologies is committed to keeping their clients steps ahead in this ever-changing industry.

Szeto firmly believes that every piece of equipment its customers use should be oriented to their unique business needs. All Szeto products are customizable and flexible. They are designed to be simple to use, smart in functionality, and cost-effective.

Learn more about Szeto Technologies at www.szeto.ca.

