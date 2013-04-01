The 14th Annual Call Center Week

Call Center Week, proclaimed as the “most comprehensive call center event in the world,” will soon be here: June 10–14, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Last year’s event was the largest in its history, with 1,200 attendees. For those not familiar with Call Center Week, this year is an ideal time to check it out (www.callcenterweek.com).
There will be multiple keynote speakers, as well as many tracks and workshops to choose from, as well as two master classes and two site tours. In addition, there will be hours of networking opportunities and an extensive exhibit hall, with sixty-four sponsors and vendors already confirmed.
Past attendees were enthusiastic about the event. “The sessions were great,” said Lisa Jones of Sun Life Financial. “I learned a great deal that my company can use.”
Lisa Timmerman from Bath & Body Works said, “We had a fantastic time and found so many great takeaways that will continue to help us motivate our team and grow our call center.”
“It was a great opportunity to be around such positively charged and righteously motivated individuals,” said Stuart Beame of Central Piedmont Community College.
“It is rare to find such a superb collection of knowledge and interactive call center attendees, wonderfully served by a diverse yet relevant set of speakers and topics,” added Darren M. Wells at Radiology Associates, LLP.
Keynote Speakers: The keynote speakers for the 2013 Call Center Week are:
- Kevin D. Wilde, VP, Organizational Effectiveness and Chief Learning Officer, General Mills
- Troy H. Mills, Divisional VP, Customer Care Operations, Walgreens
- Jennifer Blackmon, Corporate Director, Culture Transformation, The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center
- Phyllis James, Chief Diversity Officer, MGM Resorts International
- Steve Riddell, Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Blinds.com
- Brian O’Mara, Vice President National Call Centers, Safelite AutoGlass
- Mary Beth Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer, UPMC Health Plan
- Lisa Church, Chief Experience Officer, First Advantage Federal Credit Union
- Patty Coaley, Director of Diversity Education/Show Producer, MGM Resorts International
- Plus twenty-two other speakers and twenty-eight more individuals offering “industry thought-leader perspectives.”
Exhibit Hall Sponsors and Vendors: There are presently sixty-four call center vendors and outsourcers who will be at the 2013 Call Center Week:
- com, Inc.
- Oracle
- Kana Software, Inc.
- IntelliResponse Systems Inc.
- XLScheduler
- Genpact
- MicroAutomation
- 8×8, Inc.
- Synergy Solutions
- Intradiem
- Telus International
- Mattersight
- Vocalcom
- Interactive Intelligence
- TeleTech Holdings
- Five9
- American Customer Care
- TMG International
- CSG International
- Levementum, LLC
- SPi Global
- Mindshare Technologies
- The Fraser Group
- Splice Software
- VoltDelta OnDemand Solutions
- Pegasystems
- IQ Services
- mBLAST
- Harte-Hanks
- Texas Digital/NCR
- 360’CRM
- Envision
- Firstsource
- Intelliverse
- Interior Concepts
- iQor
- Pipkins
- Sennheiser
- ShoreTel
- Working Solutions
- eGain
- NobelBiz
- Satori Software
- WhitePages Pro
- Alorica
- Etech Global Services
- Jones/NCTI, Inc.
- CallCopy
- HigherGround, Inc
- Nuxiba Technologies
- Plantronics
- TelStrat
- SmartAction
- Unicor
- Unisono Business Solutions
- Twilio
- USA800
- KnoahSoft
- Castel Communications, LLC
- VPI
- Interactions
- LogMeIn
- Convergys
- CGS
There’s still time to sign up to exhibit at Call Center Week. Email sponsorship@iqpc.com for more information.
Venue: Prestigious Caesars Palace boasts “impeccable service” and “luxury,” striving to make each visit be a “spectacular experience.” Caesars Palace is within minutes (three miles) of McCarran International Airport. For hotel reservations, call 866-227-5944.
Learn More: Find out all the details and register online at www.callcenterweek.com.
[Connections Magazine is proud to be a media partner of Call Center Week, sponsored by IQPC.]
[From Connection Magazine – April 2013]
Pingback: Connections Magazine: Apr 2013 | Connections Magazine