The 14th Annual Call Center Week

Call Center Week, proclaimed as the “most comprehensive call center event in the world,” will soon be here: June 10–14, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Last year’s event was the largest in its history, with 1,200 attendees. For those not familiar with Call Center Week, this year is an ideal time to check it out (www.callcenterweek.com).

There will be multiple keynote speakers, as well as many tracks and workshops to choose from, as well as two master classes and two site tours. In addition, there will be hours of networking opportunities and an extensive exhibit hall, with sixty-four sponsors and vendors already confirmed.

Past attendees were enthusiastic about the event. “The sessions were great,” said Lisa Jones of Sun Life Financial. “I learned a great deal that my company can use.”

Lisa Timmerman from Bath & Body Works said, “We had a fantastic time and found so many great takeaways that will continue to help us motivate our team and grow our call center.”

“It was a great opportunity to be around such positively charged and righteously motivated individuals,” said Stuart Beame of Central Piedmont Community College.

“It is rare to find such a superb collection of knowledge and interactive call center attendees, wonderfully served by a diverse yet relevant set of speakers and topics,” added Darren M. Wells at Radiology Associates, LLP.

Keynote Speakers: The keynote speakers for the 2013 Call Center Week are:

Kevin D. Wilde, VP, Organizational Effectiveness and Chief Learning Officer, General Mills

Troy H. Mills, Divisional VP, Customer Care Operations, Walgreens

Jennifer Blackmon, Corporate Director, Culture Transformation, The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center

Phyllis James, Chief Diversity Officer, MGM Resorts International

Steve Riddell, Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Blinds.com

Brian O’Mara, Vice President National Call Centers, Safelite AutoGlass

Mary Beth Jenkins, Chief Operating Officer, UPMC Health Plan

Lisa Church, Chief Experience Officer, First Advantage Federal Credit Union

Patty Coaley, Director of Diversity Education/Show Producer, MGM Resorts International

Plus twenty-two other speakers and twenty-eight more individuals offering “industry thought-leader perspectives.”

Exhibit Hall Sponsors and Vendors: There are presently sixty-four call center vendors and outsourcers who will be at the 2013 Call Center Week:

com, Inc.

Oracle

Kana Software, Inc.

IntelliResponse Systems Inc.

XLScheduler

Genpact

MicroAutomation

8×8, Inc.

Synergy Solutions

Intradiem

Telus International

Mattersight

Vocalcom

Interactive Intelligence

TeleTech Holdings

Five9

American Customer Care

TMG International

CSG International

Levementum, LLC

SPi Global

Mindshare Technologies

The Fraser Group

Splice Software

VoltDelta OnDemand Solutions

Pegasystems

IQ Services

mBLAST

Harte-Hanks

Texas Digital/NCR

360’CRM

Envision

Firstsource

Intelliverse

Interior Concepts

iQor

Pipkins

Sennheiser

ShoreTel

Working Solutions

eGain

NobelBiz

Satori Software

WhitePages Pro

Alorica

Etech Global Services

Jones/NCTI, Inc.

CallCopy

HigherGround, Inc

Nuxiba Technologies

Plantronics

TelStrat

SmartAction

Unicor

Unisono Business Solutions

Twilio

USA800

KnoahSoft

Castel Communications, LLC

VPI

Interactions

LogMeIn

Convergys

CGS

There’s still time to sign up to exhibit at Call Center Week. Email sponsorship@iqpc.com for more information.

Venue: Prestigious Caesars Palace boasts “impeccable service” and “luxury,” striving to make each visit be a “spectacular experience.” Caesars Palace is within minutes (three miles) of McCarran International Airport. For hotel reservations, call 866-227-5944.

Learn More: Find out all the details and register online at www.callcenterweek.com.

[Connections Magazine is proud to be a media partner of Call Center Week, sponsored by IQPC.]

[From Connection Magazine – April 2013]

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google



Like this: Like Loading...